Road closes in Battle Creek as crews work to recover body

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A road closed in Battle Creek Sunday evening as authorities said they were working to recover a body from the Kalamazoo River.

Around 8:20 p.m., Battle Creek officials said they were searching near Riverside Drive, which closed to traffic between Burnham Street and Dickman Road. The road has since reopened and the city said the operation has wrapped up for the night.

Additional details surrounding the search weren’t immediately known. Battle Creek officials said they would release more information when the operation was complete.

