MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ford Motor Co. is expected to announce the construction of an electric vehicle battery plant near Marshall on Monday, Crain’s Detroit Business is reporting.

Ford has scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon near Detroit. Crain’s reports the focus of that news conference will be the battery plant created in cooperation with China-based battery maker CATL.

Reports earlier this week indicated that the automaker was in talks to put the proposed battery plant at the ‘Marshall megasite’ in Marshall Township. If it happens, the plant would bring 2,500 jobs to the area.

Ford’s initial plan was to build the plant in Virginia, but that state’s governor squashed the plan over concerns about CATL’s apparent ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

An industry analyst suggested that was a shortsighted move.

“There is a significant fusion of capital, great job opportunities,” Mike Wall of IHS said. “When we look at the opportunities that are being presented here, Ford wouldn’t approach this — I believe, firmly — without confidence in their supplier, in terms of building these batteries for eventual installation in their EVs.”