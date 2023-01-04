EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A voter has submitted a petition to recall an Emmett Township trustee.

A petition was submitted by Gavin Powell to recall Emmett Charter Township Trustee Jim Mead, the Calhoun County Clerk said in a Wednesday release.

The County Election Commission is legally required to review the recall petition before it can be distributed, the county clerk said.

County officials will hold a review hearing on Jan. 18 to “determine whether each reason for the recall stated in the petitions is factual and of sufficient clarity to enable the officer whose recall is sought and the electors to identify the course of conduct that is the basis for the recall,” the clerk said.