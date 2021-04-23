Prosecutor: Fatal stabbing in Battle Creek was self-defense

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who stabbed and killed another man in Battle Creek last month will not face criminal charges.

Prosecutor David Gilbert confirmed to News 8 Friday that an investigation determined the man acted in self-defense.

Police found Christopher Dykstra, 43, dead when they responded to a home in the area of Main and Cliff streets shortly after midnight March 17. He had been stabbed once in the chest.

The man who stabbed him was nearby. Police soon deduced it was a case of self-defense.