BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calhoun County prosecutor said that officers acted in lawful self-defense when they fired at a woman during a mental health pick-up.

Officers went to the area of College Street and West Emmett Street in Battle Creek just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 for a court-ordered mental health pick-up for Sareedi Harris, a 40-year-old woman.

“It appears Ms. Harris had mental issues at the time, was very paranoid and a danger to those around her,” said Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert in his opinion.

When they arrived, Harris started to wave a handgun around and shoot at officers from inside her car. Officers fired seven rounds back until she drove away, Gilbert said.

“She fired at and almost killed a care worker before turning it on Sgt. Fickle and others,” wrote Gilbert.

He said if it were not for her weapon getting jammed, the situation “could have been worse.”

Officers found Harris later approximately a half mile away and took her into custody. She was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder. Two children, ages 9 and 10, were also in the vehicle during the gunfire but were not injured. They have since been placed in Child Protective Services.

The officers were put on paid administrative leave while Michigan State Police investigated.

On Wednesday, Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert said the officers were within legal limits since they acted in self-defense.

“The amount of deadly force used was also reasonable due to the danger Ms. Harris posed to the police officers and the public at large,” Gilbert wrote. “Despite one child left in the vehicle, the officers each had a clear line of fire when they discharged their weapons and ceased when they did not.”