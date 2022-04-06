BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek officer who opened fire when a man shot and killed himself was justified, the Calhoun County prosecutor says.

It happened on Sept. 1, 2021 around 3:45 p.m. The officer was responding to a call about a “man with a gun.” He was told the suspect, later identified as Kamren Brown, had threatened a 911 caller with a gun and had broken one of her windows, the prosecutor said. The Battle Creek Police Department officer found Brown screaming at people on South Avenue near Fountain Street.

The officer chased after Brown and caught him when he climbed over a fence and fell, the prosecutor said in his decision. The officer drew his gun and told him to stop, and Brown said “just shoot me.” The officer then holstered his gun.

As the officer talked with Brown to try to get him to cooperate and tried to help him get up, Brown removed a gun from his pocket and raised it in the air before fatally shooting himself in the head, the prosecutor said.

The officer pulled his gun out and shot Brown at the same time, hitting him in the thigh.

An autopsy determined his cause of death was suicide.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1.800.273.8255

News 8 is not naming the officer as he does not face charges.

Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert said the officer was in fear for his life and acted in self-defense. His shooting was justified, the prosecutor said.

“It is my opinion (the officer) violated no criminal law,” Gilbert wrote. “He acted in lawful self-defense after being put in a potentially deadly situation solely by the actions of Mr. Brown.”