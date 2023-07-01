A screenshot of the Consumers Energy power map at 4:25 p.m. on July 1, 2023 showing the power outages in Battle Creek.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek residents were affected by power outages Saturday afternoon.

As of 4:25 p.m., about 2,000 people were affected by power outages located slightly north of I-94, according to the Consumers Energy interactive power map.

The map indicated that the outages, which were initially reported around 3:50 p.m., would be fixed around 9:15 p.m.

An accident in Battle Creek on Capital Avenue SW caused the power outage, according to a release from Calhoun County.

The area of Capital Avenue SW between South Hills Drive and East Minges Road will be closed for several hours due to the accident, the county said around 4:15 p.m. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.