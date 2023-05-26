MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who allegedly attempted to kill a man in Marshall has been taken into custody, police say.

On Friday around 4:45 p.m., police went to McClellan Apartments, close to the intersection of West Drive and Verona Road. They were responding to a report that a man was bleeding and a woman had fled the scene in a black car with a child in tow, according to a Friday Facebook post from the City of Marshall Police Department.

At the apartments, police said they found a 49-year-old man who had apparently been stabbed by scissors.

The man was taken to a local hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Later Friday, there was a crash at Michigan Avenue at I-69 that involved the vehicle described in the report.

The woman who had been driving the car fled on foot, police said. They said she left a 2-year-old child in the car, who was not hurt in the crash.

Police took the woman into custody.

The woman, 31, was taken to a local hospital, where she assaulted a staff member, according to police.

Once out of the hospital, she will be taken to jail. Police said she faces charges of attempted homicide and child endangerment, and they will also seek charges of resisting arrest and assault.

No names have been released as of Friday evening.