BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up to a Battle Creek hospital Wednesday night.

The victim showed up to Bronson Battle Creek hospital around 7:40 p.m. Officers say he is in critical condition.

Police discovered the shooting happened on Highway Street between Cliff Street and Kingman Avenue in Battle Creek. Officers do not believe the public is in danger.

The Battle Creek Police Department did not provide an exact age for the victim, but say he is under 18 years old.

Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or have any information are asked to contact Battle Creek police at 269.966.3322 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.