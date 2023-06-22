BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a body was found near Battle Creek.

The Battle Creek Police Department said around 1:30 p.m. Sunday that a person walking along a road in Bedford Township found a body. He was identified as Christopher Kendrick, 61, of Battle Creek.

The cause of death is unknown, but police said there did not appear to be any injuries on his body. Police are waiting for the medical examiner’s report.

BCPD is asking anyone who saw or interacted with Kendrick between Saturday, June 17 and Monday, June 19 to call the police department at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.