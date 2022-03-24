BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are asking the public to help find a missing teen.

Sarahbeth Elaine Bottomley, 16, was last seen at her home on Battle Creek Avenue near Meachem Avenue in Battle Creek wearing yellow and blue SpongeBob SquarePants pajamas, police say.

She is white, 5’1″ tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has dyed black and brown hair, blue eyes, and a scar over her left eye. Sarahbeth also has a nose ring and a sun tattoo on one of her ankles. Her right front tooth is chipped, according to police.

Sarahbeth has a cognitive disability, police say.

If you see Sarahbeth, or have information on where she might be, please contact Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888