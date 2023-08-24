CLARENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for the driver of a motorcycle who led officers on a chase then ran away into a large field near Olivet.

On Thursday, the Springport Police Department and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were chasing a motorcycle on U Drive N. near 27 ½ Mile Road in Clarence Township. The driver of the motorcycle lost control and ran off into a large field wearing a backpack, police say.

Deputies arrived to search the area and K9 officers found the suspect’s bag with “an empty container of firearm ammunition,” according to a release. The man was not found.

He is described by the sheriff’s office as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 135 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

The sheriff’s office and Michigan State Police are keeping extra patrols in the area to continue searching. MSP Aviation and K9 Unit, Albion Department of Public Safety and Michigan Department of Natural Resources were all involved in the search.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.