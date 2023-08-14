MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they have arrested a Jackson man who tricked some Ohio men into coming to Marshall to rob them.

No one was hurt in the robbery, which happened Friday afternoon. The Marshall Police Department said that four men from Ohio drove to Marshall so one of them, a 19-year-old, could buy a car he saw for sale online. When they arrived to a home on S. Marshall Avenue near Locust Street, the seller brought the 19-year-old and his 18-year-old cousin into a garage.

There, police say, three men with handguns told them to get down on the floor. The robbers took the victims’ cellphones, identification and about $12,000 they brought to buy the car.

The victims were allowed to leave. They called police.

After the victims identified the man who set up the sale online as one of the robbers, investigators soon found the suspect. The 22-year-old Jackson man was arrested Saturday and jailed on armed robbery charges.