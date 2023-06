BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have released the names of two people found dead last week in Battle Creek.

They were 21-year-old Aniya Cross and 21-year-old Mateo Ramon, both Battle Creek residents, police said Thursday.

On June 1, police found Cross and Ramon dead in a home on North Wabash Avenue.

Police are still investigating and did not say how the two died.