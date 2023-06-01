BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were found dead in a home in Battle Creek Thursday afternoon.

Battle Creek Police Department said officer went to a home on N. Wabash Avenue south of E. Emmett Street around 2:45 p.m. after getting a 911 call about “unknown trouble.” When officers got there, residents told them that a man and woman were dead in the home.

Police did not say how the couple died. Their names were not released Thursday evening.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.