BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a man died after he was shot while forcing his way into a Battle Creek Apartment.

Around 9:41 p.m. Wednesday, Battle Creek Police arrived to Georgetown Estates Apartments on Columbia Avenue and S. Burdge Street in Battle Creek to find 40-year-old Donald Richard Guthrie with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a Kalamazoo hospital and pronounced dead.

Officers with the Battle Creek Police Department said it seemed Guthrie had forced his way into a victim’s apartment and the victim shot him. Police said the victim acted in self-defense. They did not say if the victim and Guthrie knew each other.

Battle Creek Police are still investigating the shooting death. When the investigation is complete, it will be sent to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office for review.