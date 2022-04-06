BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after what police call a “brutal attack” in a home in Battle Creek Tuesday evening.

Battle Creek Police got a call at 6:17 p.m. reporting that a man had been badly injured. When officers responded to the home on Spring Street, they found 33-year-old Ryan Brouse inside with “significant” injuries to his head and face, officers say.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment where he died Wednesday morning, according to police.

Battle Creek Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCPD at 269.966.3322 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.