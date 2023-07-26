BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was arrested in Georgia and extradited back to Michigan has been charged with the murder of a woman in Battle Creek, police say.

Tramayne Brown, 31, was charged with murder and kidnapping on July 17 and was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, according to Battle Creek Police. The charges stem from June 17, when police say Arely Hernandez was found shot dead inside of a vehicle on the edge of Riverside Park in Battle Creek.

A week later, Brown was arrested in Georgia. It is not clear if the two knew each other or why Hernandez was shot.

Police said Brown already has an unlawful imprisonment and weapons charges against him from an incident in April.