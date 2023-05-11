BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after leading police on a foot chase during which he broke into a house near Battle Creek.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, a 29-year-old man who had several outstanding felony warrants was spotted by the Battle Creek Police Gang Suppression Unit on Arlington Drive near Redner Avenue in Bedford Township.

He ran away from officers, tracking through the yards of several homes, police said. They chased him and set up a perimeter.

While running from police, the man broke into a home on N. Washington Avenue, according to homeowners. Officers searched the home with a K-9 and arrested the man. The people who lived in the home were unharmed, police said.

The man, who police did not name, is in jail on outstanding warrants. Battle Creek police are seeking charges of resisting and obstructing police.