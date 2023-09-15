BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police say a man was arrested after a multi-county chase Thursday night.

The Battle Creek Police Department said officers were called to N. Bedford Road and West Michigan Avenue for a report of an assault.

The victim, a 47-year-old Battle Creek man, told investigators that he and the suspect got into an argument. The suspect, a 27-year-old Bellevue man, rammed his car, causing it to go into a nearby parking lot. The suspect drove up to the victim and fired a gunshot. The victim was not hit and was able to call the police, according to BCPD.

Police found the suspect in his car behind a gas station, but he drove away. The chase went into Barry County, then Eaton County and back to Barry County. The suspect drove into a cornfield, but his car stopped working and he ran into a nearby wooded area. Police found him hiding in a creek and taken into custody, police said.

The chase went for 33 miles in 35 minutes, with speeds reaching 90 mph, according to BCPD.

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be checked out before going to the Calhoun County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon, fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing and possession of methamphetamine.