BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a bank on Monday.

Just before 1 p.m., officers were sent to PNC Bank, located at 2521 Capital Ave. after a bank teller activated the emergency alarm.

Responding officers learned that a man had entered the bank, showed a gun and asked for money. He was gone by the time officers arrived. It’s unclear how much money he got away with.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCPD at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

This robbery remains under investigation.