BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for the stolen vehicle of a woman who was killed in her Battle Creek home last week. A man has been charged with her murder, and police believe he stole the vehicle.

Jerry Clinton Harston, 50, was arraigned on a charge of open murder on Wednesday for the killing of Angie Clear, 51, court records show. Clear was found dead in her home on Saturday after her daughter, Ashley Gaw, called police for a welfare check, officers said.

Battle Creek police are asking the public for help finding Clear’s vehicle, which was suspected to be stolen by Harston. The vehicle is a blue 1995 Oldsmobile Ciera. It has a Michigan license plate that reads “EDB5744.” There is a large “Rest in Peace” sticker with wings in the center of the rear window. Police believe the vehicle may be somewhere between Battle Creek and Big Rapids.

Gaw said her mother enjoyed talking to people on the phone, and would call friends and family often.

“My mom always called somebody, no matter who it was. She’d pick up her phone and just dial her number and say, ‘Hey, how are you today?’” Gaw said.

But Gaw became worried when no one had received a phone call from Clear since late last week. With no answer after knocking on her apartment door, she decided to call police for a welfare check. Police found Clear dead in her apartment.

“(The police officer) said, ‘Honey, your mom… she’s deceased.’ I said ‘Huh?’ Because at first, it didn’t click,” Gaw said. “I said, ‘What? What did you say to me?’ He said, ‘Honey, your mom is no longer with us. She is with the angels.’

Clear’s death was ruled a homicide. According to the family, her throat was slit while she slept. There were no signs of a struggle. Family believes one of her closest friends who was staying with her at the time is to blame.

After his arraignment, Harston was denied bond.

A March 28, 2022, booking photo of Jerry Harston.

He is registered in Michigan as a sex offender after being convicted of criminal sexual conduct in 1997.

Anyone who has seen Clear’s vehicle or has information is asked to call Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.