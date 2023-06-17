BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are asking the public for help with their investigation into a fatal shooting near Riverside Park early Saturday morning.

Around 1:20 a.m., officers with the Battle Creek Police Department heard gunshots in the area of Golden Avenue and Riverside Drive.

They found a vehicle in the tree line at the edge of Riverside Park with a woman inside with apparent gunshot wounds.

The police department said first responders tried to save her, but she died at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Based on the investigation, the police department says it is confident that the community is safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCPD at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

The shooting remains under investigation.