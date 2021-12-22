Police looking for 2 suspects in Family Dollar armed robbery near Battle Creek

Two suspects in an armed robbery at Family Dollar in Pennfield Township. (Dec. 21, 2021)

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking the public for help finding two suspects in an armed robbery that took place at a Family Dollar near Battle Creek on Tuesday.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, around 7 p.m. deputies responded to the Family Dollar, located at 1585 NE Capital Ave, on reports of an armed robbery.

Responding deputies report learning that two suspects entered the store with their faces covered and handed the cashier a note asking for the money in the register. It was implied that they had a firearm but one was never seen. The suspects then left without any money from the cashier.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies and a K9 unit canvassed the immediate area but didn’t find them.

“There is no threat to the public at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The detective bureau and deputies will continue to investigate and review video surveillance in the area to attempt to identify the suspects, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.