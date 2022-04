BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two people.

They are are “persons of interest in a series of mail thefts,” the police department said in a Facebook post. It’s unclear when or where the thefts occurred.

Photo courtesy of the Battle Creek Police Department Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.