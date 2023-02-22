BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a missing man who walked away from a Battle Creek hospital Tuesday night.

Jacob Kenneth Weiderman, 34, stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a hospital gown.

Around 11 p.m., Weiderman left Bronson Battle Creek Hospital on North Avenue between McCamly Street and Capital Avenue. He was last seen on foot near the duck pond area in Irving Park across North Avenue from the hospital, police said.

His family said he likes water and may have taken shelter in a wooded area. He also experiences delusions and may act on them, according to his family. Police do not consider him a danger to the community.

Weiderman had been receiving court-ordered mental health services and walked away from Summit Pointe mental health services facility around 4 a.m. Tuesday. He was located around 4 p.m. near Bailey Park and taken to Bronson Hospital, according to police.

Battle Creek police looked for Weiderman from patrol vehicles, on foot and by drone around the hospital and nearby Kellogg Community College but did not find him.

If you see anyone who matches Weiderman’s description, call Battle Creek police at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.