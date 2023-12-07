BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — State police will investigate after an inmate at the Calhoun County Jail took his own life Thursday morning, according to the county.

The 40-year-old man from Southgate was in the shower facility, not his cell, when it happened, deputies say. Around 9:32 a.m., deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene and worked with jail medical staff and Battle Creek Fire and Rescue to start first aid. The inmate was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the man.

Michigan State Police have been tapped to investigate, which is common in cases like this.