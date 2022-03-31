BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A missing vehicle that belonged to a Battle Creek woman who was murdered last week has been found, police say.

Battle Creek Police said that the blue 1995 Oldsmobile was found near Big Rapids, which was also where Jerry Clinton Harston, the suspect charged with her murder, was arrested. Police had previously suspected that Harston stole her vehicle and had asked the public for help locating it.

Harston, 50, was charged on Wednesday for the killing of Angie Clear, 51, court records show. Clear was found dead in her home on Saturday after her daughter, Ashley Gaw, called police for a welfare check, officers said.

Clear’s death was ruled a homicide. According to the family, her throat was slit while she slept. There were no signs of a struggle. Family believes one of her closest friends who was staying with her at the time is to blame.

After his arraignment, Harston was denied bond. He is registered in Michigan as a sex offender after being convicted of criminal sexual conduct in 1997.