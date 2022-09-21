Battle Creek police say this is the Audi that was involved in a drive-by shooting on Cliff Street that killed a 2-year-old boy. (Sept. 21, 2022)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they found the vehicle that was used in a drive-by shooting that killed a toddler in Battle Creek on Tuesday.

Battle Creek Police found a black Audi Q7 that they have confirmed was the vehicle involved in the drive-by that killed 2-year-old Kai Rowan Turner. Officers say the Audi was stolen from West Colombia Avenue in Battle Creek on Sunday.

Police still do not know who stole the car or who was driving it at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday when shots were fired at a home on Cliff Street near Douglas Street, east of Main Street. Nearby surveillance caught the SUV on camera.

Battle Creek police say this is the Audi that was involved in a drive-by shooting on Cliff Street that killed a 2-year-old boy. (Sept. 21, 2022)

A surveillance image released by Battle Creek police shows the vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting on Cliff Street that killed a 2-year-old. (Sept. 20, 2022)

Officers are asking for anyone with information about the vehicle or the people who were driving it to call Battle Creek Police at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

Investigation found that a dark-colored SUV drove past and someone inside fired multiple rounds into a home. Neighbors told News 8 that they heard at least nine shots and News 8 counted 10 marked holes outside the first floor. Another bullet hole was visible on a window on the second floor.

Officers called to the scene found Kai injured and started first aid. He was taken to the hospital, where he died early Tuesday afternoon.

BCPD said Kai’s family was not believed to be the intended target, though investigators were not immediately entirely certain who was — it wasn’t clear whether the shooter fired at the wrong house or whether another person in the house may have been the target.