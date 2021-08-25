Police: Ex-boyfriend charged with break-in, sexual assault

SHERDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman says her ex-boyfriend broke into her home and sexually assaulted her near Albion Sunday, officials say.

A suspect has been arrested.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 15000 block of 28 Mile Road near H Drive N in Sheridan Township.

Deputies were dispatched for a report of a home invasion and a criminal sexual conduct complaint, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday release.

The victim woke up when her ex-boyfriend sexually assaulted her in her bed, she told deputies. Officials say she was eventually able to run away from her home and got the attention of a passerby, who took her to the Albion Department of Public Safety.

Officials say the suspect fled and stole her car and phone.

Investigators later found the victim’s phone in the suspect’s bedroom.

Authorities arrested Chase Adam Baxter, 29, from Jackson, on Tuesday in Henrietta Township in Jackson County.

He was arrested for first degree sexual conduct in the first degree, first degree home invasion, auto theft and domestic violence the sheriff’s office said.

He has posted bond and is waiting for a preliminary exam, officials say.