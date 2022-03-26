BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers found a woman dead after they were sent to her home for a welfare check. Battle Creek Police are calling her death suspicious.

Battle Creek Police got a call on Saturday afternoon just before 1:30 p.m. from a daughter asking officers for a welfare check on her mother. She had not heard from her mother in several days, police said.

When officers arrived at her home at Cherry Hill Manor apartments, they had to pick the lock to get in. When they entered the home, they found the woman unresponsive. Her death is being treated as suspicious, police say.

Battle Creek Police are still investigating the woman’s death.