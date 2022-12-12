BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was arrested after a high-speed chase along I-94 between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Sunday.

The chase started around 4:30 p.m. as the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety started chasing a car that had been reported stolen out of Battle Creek. The car got on eastbound I-94, at which point the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office took over.

Police say the chase reached speeds of 100 mph. The car eventually got off the highway at Capital Avenue in Battle Creek. Eventually, a Battle Creek Police Department officer threw out spike strips, disabling the suspect vehicle. BCPD says the car hit a car at the intersection of Riverside and Columbia Avenue an came to a stop. It had been about half an hour since the chase started.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding and possession of a stolen car.

Also in the car were four minors who were turned over to their parents. One of the passengers sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Emmett Township police and Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies participated in the chase. BCPD says its officers were never in the chase itself, though they did block intersections and deployed spike strips.