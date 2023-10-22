BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in jail and a woman may face charges for a burglary at a tobacco shop Sunday morning, police say.

Around 7:30 a.m., police responded to a breaking and entering call at The Tobacco Shoppe on Columbia Avenue between Griffin Street and Grand Boulevard in Battle Creek. A witness told officers they saw a person trying to break into the store through a window and then saw that person leaving with a large garbage bag shortly after.

Battle Creek police set up a perimeter and spotted a man matching the suspect description riding a bike through a nearby grocery store parking lot. They took him into custody.

After reviewing The Tobacco Shoppe’s security footage, officers determined the detained suspect was the one who broke into the shop. They also identified another suspect, a woman, who they found shortly after. She had items with her that had been stolen from the store. Police found more items hidden nearby.

The man admitted to police he broke into several other businesses in Battle Creek, Emmett Township and around Calhoun County. He is now booked in the county jail on breaking and entering charges. Police say they are seeking charges for the woman but she is not in custody.

Police did not name either suspect.