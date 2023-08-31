BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a bicyclist died after crashing into a utility pole in Battle Creek.

The Battle Creek Police Department said around 7 a.m. Wednesday officers responded to a report of a bicyclist who hit a utility pole at the intersection of Mott and Mary streets.

Witnesses told police that the bicyclist rode down the Mott Street hill and struck the pole.

The bicyclist, a 66-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

The police department said it is waiting for more medical information before the cause of the death is determined.