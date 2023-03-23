BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested Wednesday after trying to shoot his cousin, Battle Creek police say.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Graves Avenue, near the intersection of Limit Street and Michigan Avenue. The 22-year-old had tried to shoot his 26-year-old cousin during a confrontation, according to a Thursday release from the city.

The 26-year-old was not hit, and ran to his home, the city said. It said the suspect then called to report what happened, claiming self-defense. Officers with the Battle Creek Police Department found the suspect, a gun and 12 shell casings.

“Police said the suspect and the victim are cousins, and seemed to have an ongoing issue with each other,” the city said in the release.

The 22-year-old was arrested, city officials say.