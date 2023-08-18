BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen who was injured Wednesday was shot accidentally, Battle Creek police say.

The 16-year-old showed up at a Battle Creek hospital Wednesday evening with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was admitted in critical condition. On Friday, his condition was stable, police said.

The Battle Creek Police Department says the shooting happened on Highway Street near E. Kingman Avenue in the Post Addition neighborhood. They say a 17-year-old boy got hold of a gun, was handling it “carelessly” and accidentally shot the 16-year-old.

When Officers searched the home near where the shooting happened, they found two handguns.

Police are seeking juvenile charges against the 17-year-old.