Police: Battle Creek bank robbery suspect arrested at Indiana casino

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of robbing a bank branch in Battle Creek earlier this week was arrested at a casino in Indiana, police say.

The 40-year-old man’s name has not yet been released. He is expected to be extradited back to Michigan to face charges.

The robbery happened Tuesday morning at PNC Bank branch on Capital Avenue SW north of I-94. The Battle Creek Police Department says the robber walked in and pretended he wanted to open an account but then showed a gun and stole $7,560.

Police say surveillance video showed he took off in a U-Haul truck, headed west on I-94. Investigators soon found the rental information for that truck and identified their suspect.

They tracked him down to the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, Indiana, near the Illinois state line. He was soon arrested by Hammond police and an FBI gang task force.

Authorities say they confiscated some of the stolen cash and the gun used in the robbery.