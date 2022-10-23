BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek Police Department is asking the public for information related to a homicide.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Battle Creek police officers were sent to West Fountain Street near Caroline Street after receiving reports that family members found a woman unresponsive.

When officers and first responders arrived, they confirmed that the 81-year-old woman was dead and not of natural causes. Her name has not been released.

BCPD said detectives are investigating the situation as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCPD at 269.966.3322 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

This death remains under investigation.