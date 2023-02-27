EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking the public for help finding a man who carjacked a vehicle over the weekend in Emmett Township.

Around 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, officers with the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety were sent to Stimac Grocery, located at 883 E. Michigan Ave. after receiving a report about a carjacking.

Responding officers learned that a woman was approached by a man armed with a handgun. He ordered he to get out of the vehicle and took off with her vehicle.

The department of public safety said the woman’s vehicle was found around noon on Monday in the rear parking lot of the Speedway gas station, located at 566 W. Columbia Ave.

Officers are asking the public for help finding the suspect. He is described as a younger Black man who is approximately 5 foot 7 inches with a thin build. He was wearing a bandana to conceal his face and glasses at the time of the carjacking.

If you live in the area of the Speedway and have a surveillance camera that may have caught the vehicle, the suspect leaving the vehicle or a person fitting the description walking in the area, you’re asked to contact Emmett Township Department of Public Safety at 269.968.9303 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

The carjacking remains under investigation.