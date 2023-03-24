ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was shot and killed in Albion Thursday, police say.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 500 block of W Broadwell Street near Albion Street. A man called Calhoun County Dispatch Authority and said he had shot a woman, the Albion Department of Public Safety said in a release.

The man, a 51-year-old from Albion, was waiting for officers when they arrived on scene, police say. He was taken into custody.

Police say the victim, a 50-year-old from Albion, was found dead with a gunshot wound in a bedroom. Her name has not been released.

Albion DPS said it does not yet know the motive behind the shooting.