BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say three men were injured in a shooting in Battle Creek Sunday night.

The Battle Creek Police Department said around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, officers received a report of a shooting near the intersection of Nelson Street and Lathrop Avenue.

When officers arrived, the police department said they found two men in their mid-20s with gunshots inside a house on Nelson Street. Both were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to BCPD.

A short time later, the police department said a 25-year-old Battle Creek man showed up at the hospital with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen. BCPD said he is expected to survive.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting. Police did not release any suspect information.

The police department said investigators do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCPD at 269.966.3322 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.