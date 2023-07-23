BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were arrested and charged with assault for a stabbing that happened Thursday, police say.

Around 2 a.m., Battle Creek police were called to a home on Keith drive for reports of a stabbing. Officers arrived to find a 33-year-old man bleeding from “wounds to the upper part of his body,” according to a release from police.

The victim told officers the stabbing happened at another home on South 22nd Street where he was buying drugs and got into an argument with a 43-year-old man. That man and a 30-year-old woman stabbed him, the victim told police. Then he fled the scene, back to his home on Keith Drive.

When police showed up at the home on South 22nd Street, they found and arrested the 43-year-old man and 30-year-old woman. They were booked into the Calhoun County Jail and charged with assault with intent to murder.

The victim was taken to the hospital and police said he is in stable condition as of Sunday.