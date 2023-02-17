BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek Central High School student was shot and killed in Battle Creek early Friday.

Jack Snyder, 17, was found next to his car around 12:10 a.m. in the area of Battle Creek Avenue and Capital Avenue. EMTs tried to help him but he died at the scene.

The Battle Creek Police Department is asking for help to find two people who they say were in the car shortly before the shots were fired. They were last seen running away headed south on Capital near E. Goguac Street. Descriptions were vague, but police say one had long, messy hair and was wearing a black and red jacket and the other was wearing a black jacket with white patches and a ski mask.

Anyone who in the area who may have surveillance images from between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday is asked to reach out to police. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call BCPD at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.