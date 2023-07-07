BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was injured in a Friday shooting in Battle Creek, police say.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on the first block of McKinley Avenue South, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 36-year-old man who had been shot.

The man told officers that while he was in the living room of his home, he heard two people — a man and woman — arguing on the porch. Then, the man on the porch allegedly entered the home and shot the 36-year-old man in the leg, according to police.

The shooting victim was treated for his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening, BCPD said.

The suspect fled, according to police.

Police believe the two men knew each other and are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact BCPD at 269.781.0911 or anonymously through Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.