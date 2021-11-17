Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint while stopped at intersection

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for two suspects who robbed a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint while he was stopped at an intersection near Battle Creek.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an armed robbery near the intersection of Parkview Avenue and Viking Drive in Pennfield Township, north of Battle Creek.

The pizza delivery driver was stopped at the intersection when the suspects came up to his vehicle. One of them opened the driver’s side door, pulled out a gun and demanded money. The suspects were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash, the sheriff’s office said.

Both suspects were last wearing dark-colored ski masks and driving a dark-colored Pontiac, according to CCSO.

There were no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880, Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.