GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two women who peddled more than 7,500 boxes of diabetic test strips that were stolen from a Veterans Affairs hospital in Battle Creek were sentenced to prison and ordered to pay more than $427,000 in restitution.

Jennifer Robertson, 52, of Battle Creek, admitted to stealing the test strips from the VA Medical Center, where she worked for two decades. She was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison.

Michelle McAllister, 56, of Jerome, in Hillsdale County, admitted to buying the stolen test strips, which were then sold to a third party in Pennsylvania. She was handed a 10-month prison term.

Both women will share in the restitution amount of $427,795.

The conspiracy started small, with Robertson at first stealing 10 boxes of diabetic test strips from the pharmacy’s inventory, investigators said. She then arranged online to meet McAllister and sell them for cash.

She was responding to a social media advertisement in which McAllister offered to buy unused diabetic test strips.

The first transaction occurred in June 2017. After completing the transaction and several similar ones, McAllister realized that Robertson’s test strips were stolen but decided to keep buying from her, federal officials said.

For more than two years, the pair conducted hundreds of transactions.

It was facilitated by Robertson’s work in procurement for the Battle Creek VA pharmacy, where she was responsible for ordering supplies for veterans in need of medical care.

Robertson “ordered the vast majority of the diabetic test strips involved in the conspiracy for the sole purpose of unlawfully distributing them to McAllister,’’ federal prosecutors wrote in a plea agreement.

McAllister sold and shipped the stolen test strips to a man in Pennsylvania, identified as Steven William Anderson, Jr.

A federal jury last month found Anderson guilty of several federal charges, including conspiracy to possess, transport and traffic in stolen medical products. Sentencing is set for September.