PFAS found in soil at Battle Creek airport

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The first round testing at the Battle Creek Executive Airport at Kellogg Field showed levels of PFAS in the soil above the state cleanup standard, city officials say.

The airport’s PFAS investigation is running separately from the one at the Air National Guard Base next door, but it appears both are tied to the firefighting foam that was once common at airports. Battle Creek says the places with elevated levels of PFAS were near where the foam once stored at the airport.

All groundwater samples came back below the standard. The city’s drinking water is also below the standard.

PFAS are a class of chemicals that has been used in making all sorts of products, from the firefighting foam to Scotchgard to Teflon. The chemicals have been linked to various illnesses, including certain types of cancer.

Battle Creek got an about $196,000 grant from the state last year to check for PFAS at the airport.