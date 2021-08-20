Pets perish in Battle Creek house fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a Battle Creek house fire that killed two pets.

Firefighters were called to a home on Oaklawn Avenue between Howland and Kendall streets around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

The first crew arrived to heavy flames coming from the first-floor back bedroom. Two additional fire department vehicles to help the first crew, which went in and quickly knocked down the fire.

All four people inside the burning home safely escaped before firefighters arrived. However, two pets died in the fire.

The Battle Creek Fire Department says the flames damaged bedrooms on the first and second floors.