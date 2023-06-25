BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A person of interest in the deadly shooting of a woman in Battle Creek last week has been arrested in Georgia.

According to the city of Battle Creek, the arrest was made on Saturday in connection to the fatal shooting of Arely Hernandez on June 17. Hernandez was found dead inside of a vehicle on the edge of Riverside Park.

The Battle Creek Police Department and the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s office are now working with law enforcement in Georgia to extradite the person of interest back to Michigan.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call BCPD at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.