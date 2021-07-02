Person in critical condition after Battle Creek shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a person was hospitalized after a shooting in Battle Creek early Friday morning.

The Battle Creek Police Department told News 8 that the shooting happened around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Parkway Drive and Jordon Street.

Police did not release many details surrounding the shooting but said one person is in critical condition. The victim’s name has not been released.

Battle Creek police told News 8 that there are no suspects at this point in the investigation.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.